An 18-year-old high school senior was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Rochester that involved a state trooper's vehicle and left six others injured, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 5:45 p.m. Saturday near the Apache Mall at SW. Memorial Parkway and SW. 12th Street, police said.

All seven people in the three vehicles were taken by emergency responders for treatment of their injuries, according to police.

Owatonna High School cheerleading confirmed that 18-year-old Olivia Flores was in one of the vehicles and did not survive. She was to graduate June 7.

"It is with broken hearts we have to say goodbye to our Olivia," the organization said on social media. "She was such an amazing cheerleader, friend and person. She touched many lives, and our lives will forever be changed from her brightening them."

Police have released no information about the circumstances surrounding the crash other than to say that three people were in one civilian vehicle, two in a second civilian vehicle and two in the trooper's squad. The medical conditions of the six who have so far survived has not been released.

The State Patrol referred all questions about the crash to Rochester police. The trooper who was driving has yet to be identified.



