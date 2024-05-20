A driver sped off the interstate near the Ridgedale shopping center in Minnetonka, crashed and died, officials said.

The wreck occurred at I-394 and Ridgedale Drive, police said in a statement released at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as Ryan Steven Chesness, 39, of Shakopee.

Police say Chesness "is believed to have ... exited the north frontage route at a high rate of speed" before crashing.



