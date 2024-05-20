A driver sped off the interstate near the Ridgedale shopping center in Minnetonka, crashed and died, officials said.
The wreck occurred at I-394 and Ridgedale Drive, police said in a statement released at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as Ryan Steven Chesness, 39, of Shakopee.
Police say Chesness "is believed to have ... exited the north frontage route at a high rate of speed" before crashing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Driver speeds off interstate near Ridgedale, crashes and dies
Officials identified the driver as Ryan Steven Chesness, 39, of Shakopee.
Local
Toddler shot in face in Minneapolis shooting, mother also hurt
The mother and child were sitting in a car when the gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.
Rochester
18-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Rochester that included State Patrol squad car
The teen was a high school senior and cheerleader for Owatonna High School.
Variety
Joanne Von Blon, who fueled Minnesota's arts scene, dies at 100
Married to Philip Von Blon, who helped found the Guthrie Theater, she had her own passions, writing book reviews and serving on literary boards.
Traffic
Memorial Day weekend travel could come within striking distance of record
Nearly 44 million people are expected to be on the move over the four-day weekend, according to AAA.