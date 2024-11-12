Minneapolis police and NAACP exploring mediation services after neighbor dispute turned violent

A Black man was wounded in a shooting allegedly by a white neighbor, after months of harassment and stalking the victim repeatedly reported to police. The department has apologized for its failure to protect Davis Moturi from violence. Moturi’s neighbor, John Sawchak, was arrested days after the shooting and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, stalking and harassment. Sawchak has a long history of harassing his neighbors, with the targets often people of color, according to court records.