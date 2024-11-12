The Minneapolis Police Department and several community organizations want to provide mediation services to help resolve neighbor-to-neighbor disputes following a late October shooting involving neighbors in south Minneapolis.
Minneapolis police and NAACP exploring mediation services after neighbor dispute turned violent
The program hopes to address neighborhood issues that are typically challenging for police to deal with if the disputes are civil, MPD said.
A Black man was wounded in a shooting allegedly by a white neighbor, after months of harassment and stalking the victim repeatedly reported to police. The department has apologized for its failure to protect Davis Moturi from violence. Moturi’s neighbor, John Sawchak, was arrested days after the shooting and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, stalking and harassment. Sawchak has a long history of harassing his neighbors, with the targets often people of color, according to court records.
More than 2,000 calls for service in neighbor-to-neighbor or tenant disputes have been made this year, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference Tuesday at New Beginnings Baptist Ministries. While these incidents have the potential to escalate, they are typically difficult for police to deal with if they are civil, he said.
“We don’t always have the kind of probable cause that we oftentimes need in order to make an arrest, or if we do take somebody into custody, there oftentimes isn’t sufficient evidence to prove an offense beyond a reasonable doubt,” O’Hara said.
The suspect is then returned to the community where the conflict often escalates, he said.
The mediation partnership would capitalize on existing relationships through the Unity Community Mediation Team, a group of community organizations that work with the Minneapolis police on reform efforts. The team has nine sites in Minneapolis where residents can file complaints or seek solutions for issues before involving police, said Minneapolis NAACP President Cynthia Wilson.
“It is our hope that through this new initiative, we can prevent some of these tragedies from happening again. The way that happens is little by little, step by step,” Wilson said.
Details of the mediation program are still being worked out, but leaders hope to launch it in December.
Staff writers Paul Walsh and Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.
