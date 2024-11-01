Before shooting, John Sawchak terrorized south Minneapolis neighbors for more than 15 years

The mother of three young children who lived next door in the home now owned by Moturi also secured an order for protection later that year after telling the court about a litany of distressing actions by Sawchak: cutting the family’s cable TV cord, video-recording their movements, peeping in the bathroom window at night, and making numerous false reports to police about loud music, trespassing and trying to burn down the building. In one case, Sawchak called 911 to claim the family was “cooking drugs” when they were actually baking a cake, records show.