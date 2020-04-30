A 56-year-old south Minneapolis man is in jail Thursday on suspicion of critically wounding a woman in her Bloomington home, police said.

A 911 call about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday sent police to a residence in the 2600 block of W. 90th Street, where officers located a woman unconscious and freshly injured, said Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley.

The woman was taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina and was in critical condition Thursday morning.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene without incident. He remains in the Hennepin County jail pending attempted-murder charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Authorities have yet to identify the woman but said she and the suspect are related. Hartley said she owns the single-family home. Property records show she is in her 80s.