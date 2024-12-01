Minneapolis elections are next year. Time to start the debate about the city’s direction.

• More police and fewer ineffective safety programs: Four years of an anti-police public safety agenda has failed. This time last year, we had 56 homicides. So far this year, as of last week when this article was prepared for publication, there had been 64. I have had five crimes at my home this year. Yet it seems the City Council can’t throw enough money at every public safety idea except police. We need a lot more police officers to deter crime. More than the 580 we have now. More than the 730 minimum called for by the formula in the City Charter. More than the 950 we had in 2019. The problem? City Council members openly hostile to police. The police are imperfect, like any other human endeavor. We need a City Council that can support the police while still addressing their imperfections.