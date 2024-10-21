Meet the candidates for St. Cloud school board

What are your plans to address those issues? We need to continue to advocate for fair and adequate funding with our legislators. As board members we continue to educate them and our community about the specific challenges and disparities we suffer in our school district and how that can be addressed. I am working with the administration and my fellow board members about the school climate. We are practicing listening (it sounds simple but needs mastering) and turning people’s input into organized strategies. We have made strides. Our families are feeling a better sense of belonging and we have better supports for our kids and staff. We need to continue working on this.