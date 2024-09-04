Mediterr-Asian steakhouse from Crave owners opening in St. Louis Park

In there, it’s always Friday, but out here it’s feeling like a Monday morning pop quiz as the chain continues to close restaurants amid restructuring. A reader first alerted us to the closing of the TGI Fridays on Normandale Boulevard in Edina, where the sign pasted in the window reads, “Visit us at our other location in:” with the location space left blank. Ouch. The St. Louis Park location reportedly closed last week, too. (Neither location is listed when searching the company’s website.) At both spots, voice mail boxes are full and no online orders are being accepted.