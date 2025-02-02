Masculine mojo runs deep, even in our Minnesota counties

Thus, without much fuss, Minnesotans could carve out at least a few new names to memorialize, say, the four pioneering women profiled by the Twin Cities PBS station in 2022 who had an important impact on the state’s early history: Julia Nelson, Marie Bottineau Baldwin, Dr. Martha Ripley, and Nellie Griswold Francis. Arguably, Mother Alfred Moes, too, should be recognized, as she was instrumental in the development of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Of course, there are many, many women whose names should represent Minnesota on the map, and it’s time to propose a few changes to overlap some of the choices made 150 years ago. To be even more thoughtful, the pool of names could be expanded to include recent leaders and to include more nationalities. There’s some low-hanging fruit among Minnesota’s county names that could be easy to reimagine and rename if Minnesotans wanted to incorporate more diversity into its map.