Opinion | I’ll bet there’s a nonprofit board near you. I’ll bet it could use your help.

Ever feel like the world’s on fire and all you’ve got is a garden hose and a sinking feeling? Between global crises and local woes, it’s tempting to throw up our hands — or at least scroll past it all and binge something soothing. But I have a better idea: Join a nonprofit board.
Seriously.
Nonprofit boards are where the real action happens — not in ivory towers or Twitter threads, but in school basements, church rec rooms and coffee-fueled Zoom calls. These are the folks making sure your neighbor gets a hot meal, your local kids get a safe place to learn and play and your community has someone to call when life turns sideways.
I guarantee you can name at least three nonprofits within 10 miles of your home doing work you admire. Here’s a secret: They probably need someone just like you on their board.
Now, before you panic and start googling “What does a board member do?” — take a breath. To be recognized as an official 501(c)(3), a nonprofit has to file its purpose with the IRS and form a board to keep things legit. That board makes sure the mission stays on track, donations go where they should and leadership stays accountable. You don’t need an MBA — just a steady heartbeat, a bit of common sense and a willingness to pitch in.
My own board journey began as a 30-year-old high school principal in upstate New York. The local Rotary Club pulled me in to help with student scholarships. I was floored by how much good a handful of dedicated humans could do with pancake breakfasts and elbow grease. Thousands of dollars raised — just like that.