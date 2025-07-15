Opinion | I’ll bet there’s a nonprofit board near you. I’ll bet it could use your help.

Commentaries

July 15, 2025 at 10:59AM
"Somewhere out there, a nonprofit is hoping someone like you reads this article. Maybe it’s your neighborhood food shelf, a youth mentoring program or the arts council," Dennis Morrow writes. (Getty Images)

Ever feel like the world’s on fire and all you’ve got is a garden hose and a sinking feeling? Between global crises and local woes, it’s tempting to throw up our hands — or at least scroll past it all and binge something soothing. But I have a better idea: Join a nonprofit board.

Seriously.

Nonprofit boards are where the real action happens — not in ivory towers or Twitter threads, but in school basements, church rec rooms and coffee-fueled Zoom calls. These are the folks making sure your neighbor gets a hot meal, your local kids get a safe place to learn and play and your community has someone to call when life turns sideways.

I guarantee you can name at least three nonprofits within 10 miles of your home doing work you admire. Here’s a secret: They probably need someone just like you on their board.

Now, before you panic and start googling “What does a board member do?” — take a breath. To be recognized as an official 501(c)(3), a nonprofit has to file its purpose with the IRS and form a board to keep things legit. That board makes sure the mission stays on track, donations go where they should and leadership stays accountable. You don’t need an MBA — just a steady heartbeat, a bit of common sense and a willingness to pitch in.

My own board journey began as a 30-year-old high school principal in upstate New York. The local Rotary Club pulled me in to help with student scholarships. I was floored by how much good a handful of dedicated humans could do with pancake breakfasts and elbow grease. Thousands of dollars raised — just like that.

Since then, I’ve served on more boards than I can count (well, not really — I counted for this article): food banks, school boards, church councils, therapy licensing groups, neighborhood associations, even a blood bank. Not all at once, mind you. Most boards have term limits to keep fresh eyes on the mission and to prevent us “lifers” from turning into furniture.

These days, I’m on two boards that couldn’t be more different but share a heartbeat for service. One is the End in Mind project, inspired by the late Bruce Kramer’s courageous journey with ALS and brought to life by Minnesota Public Radio’s Cathy Wurzer. It helps people approach life’s final chapter with intention, grace and maybe even a little humor.

The other is Dallas International University, which specializes in language and culture programs for people working in every corner of the globe. Their students might be teaching in Tanzania or translating in Tibet. My job is to make sure the university keeps its accreditation and vision intact.

Here’s the point: Somewhere out there, a nonprofit is hoping someone like you reads this article. Maybe it’s your neighborhood food shelf, a youth mentoring program or the arts council. Don’t wait for a formal invitation — call the executive director and say, “Hey, if a board seat ever opens up, I’d love to learn more.” You’d be amazed how often that simple sentence opens a door.

I’ve spent a lifetime in public service, and I estimate only about 15% of people ever lead anything. That’s the coaches, tutors, meal drivers, event planners and, yes, board members. They make life better because they care.

So how about it? Lace up, step onto the field, and offer to take the ball for a bit. You might fumble now and then, but you’ll be moving the game forward. And in the end, that’s how change really happens — not with perfect plays, but with willing players.

Dennis Morrow, of Plymouth, is retired.

