Opinion | I’ll bet there’s a nonprofit board near you. I’ll bet it could use your help.

Now, before you panic and start googling “What does a board member do?” — take a breath. To be recognized as an official 501(c)(3), a nonprofit has to file its purpose with the IRS and form a board to keep things legit. That board makes sure the mission stays on track, donations go where they should and leadership stays accountable. You don’t need an MBA — just a steady heartbeat, a bit of common sense and a willingness to pitch in.