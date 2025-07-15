Counterpoint | Minnesotans deserve transparency about Medicaid

Some officials in the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), and some legislators, seem to believe that Minnesota’s donor-state status justifies the Minnesota’s Medicaid program overcharging the federal government for its share of the cost of the program. (The feds are supposed to pay about 50%.) Thus, rate inflation, cross subsidization of other programs and inflated, fictitious vendor insurance reserve requirements might all be seen as justifiable to get more money from the feds (and from all of us who pay federal taxes). Manipulations like these might reasonably be seen as fraud.