Counterpoint | Minnesotans deserve transparency about Medicaid

I read the July 10 opinion piece “Minnesota Republicans’ waste, fraud and abuse committee gets stuck in the mud.” I also watched the July 8 committee hearing that was referenced.
This is a troublesome issue. Minnesota is a so-called “donor state.” Such states are those where residents and businesses pay more federal taxes than the state receives back in federal spending. This is determined by calculating the “balance of payments,” which compares tax contributions to federal funding received. A negative balance indicates a donor state. Minnesota is one of about 20 donor states.
Some officials in the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), and some legislators, seem to believe that Minnesota’s donor-state status justifies the Minnesota’s Medicaid program overcharging the federal government for its share of the cost of the program. (The feds are supposed to pay about 50%.) Thus, rate inflation, cross subsidization of other programs and inflated, fictitious vendor insurance reserve requirements might all be seen as justifiable to get more money from the feds (and from all of us who pay federal taxes). Manipulations like these might reasonably be seen as fraud.
In January 2015 the executive director of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans wrote the following, which was published in the Star Tribune:
“When looking at HMO financial statements, it is easy to miss that, contrary to what the commentary claimed, HMO reserves are not cash on hand. In fact, more than half of what appears on paper to be HMO reserves is actually money the state has yet to pay the HMOs. Many policy wonks are familiar with the education funding shift that helped the state balance its budget in the past. Well, there is an HMO shift that totals more than $1.3 billion.”
This “funding shift” was again referenced just this past legislative year by others.