Olson: Minnesota Republicans’ waste, fraud and abuse committee gets stuck in the mud

The Fraud Prevention and Oversight Committee is the only Minnesota House panel chaired solely by a Republican under the power-sharing pact in the evenly divided Minnesota House of Representatives.
At the outset of the 2025 legislative session, state Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, was tapped to lead the panel, a prominent perch from which to launch her lofty statewide ambitions.
“Waste, fraud and abuse” is an oft-repeated cudgel against Democrats for Republicans seeking to vault into electoral prominence. It’s not bad. It’s punchy and easy enough to remember. Minnesota’s pandemic-era Feeding Our Future fraud poured rocket fuel into the GOP vessel and helped birth this oversight committee.
Republicans hoping to hop the fraud train into a cohesive theme, however, have encountered sand in the gas tank. Pithy slogans and angry news conferences are so much easier than actual oversight and governance.
This committee has barely launched. Robbins blamed the Democrats for failing to show up to work in January and February. She also blamed federal holidays for falling on Mondays, the committee’s usual weekly meeting day.
When the committee convened at the Capitol on Tuesday, it was a chance to get back to showcasing the GOP distaste for waste in Medicaid and the state Department of Human Services (DHS).