Burcum: Medicaid cuts in ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ will hit Minnesota nursing homes hard

One of the most difficult moments in my dad’s long and losing battle with Parkinson’s disease is how suddenly his care needs escalated.
He’d lived with this debilitating condition for 14 years at home, with my mom providing assistance. But that changed after he was hospitalized in late February. His needs were now beyond our family’s capacity. It was time to move him to a skilled nursing facility.
That abrupt transition brought us face to face with long-term care’s brutal reality. It is staggeringly expensive. In Minnesota, the average monthly cost for a private nursing home room in the metro is $12,805. You can shave a little off the bill by choosing semi-private accommodations, but the 30-day tab for that is still $12,167.
Yes, we’d talked about this transition in advance. But it’s one thing to know the care costs in theory and another to actually confront that monthly bill in real life.
The amount of resources required for long-term care — which you or someone in your family will almost certainly need at some point — is a monumental challenge facing our society. Many need help paying for it and rely on Medicaid, which is the primary payer for 53% of nursing home residents in Minnesota. That figure rises to over 60% of nursing home residents nationally.
It’s through this lens that I followed the reconciliation bill that has now cleared both congressional chambers, with final passage squeaking through the U.S. House on Thursday. It cuts about $1 trillion out of the Medicaid program over the next decade, the “largest ever cuts to the nation’s safety net in modern history," according to a Health Affairs journal analysis.