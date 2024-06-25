Relentless rains this month have caused the manure pits of at least 16 large feedlots in southwestern Minnesota to overflow, releasing unknown amounts of livestock waste into the environment.

The overflows, all at open pit lagoons, happened in Rock, Nobles and Jackson counties, said Andrea Cournoyer, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The agency is working to monitor and mitigate environmental damage from the spills, she said.

High concentrations of manure can be dangerous to human health and can cause fish kills and threaten water quality even after floodwaters recede.

The state's largest feedlots — those with more than 1,000 animal units — are required to report any manure overflows to the state. State regulators ask smaller farms to report overflows as well, but they are not required.

Peter Bakken, a rancher who operates a feedlot in Rock County, said the heavy rains have put his manure storage facility at the brink of overflowing.

He said it's the second time since securing his permit that he's had to phone into the state to report a potential overflow because of flooding. He and his family get their drinking water from the property, he said, and potential manure pollution is one of a host of complications the historic rain has caused farmers in the area.

"We build for a 100-year flood," Bakken said. "And we get 100-year floods every other year it seems."

Minnesota Department of Health officials warned that contamination from both animal and human waste is one of many reasons people need to avoid floodwater.

This is a developing story.