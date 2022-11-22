A 56-year-old motorist with a history of drunken driving received a nearly five-year term for fleeing the scene after running over and killing a man walking in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

Henry L. Brown, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to four years and 10 months after pleading guilty to hit-and-run criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Jerry L. Johnson, 49, who was run over late in the afternoon of March 4, 2021, near N. 30th and Morgan avenues.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Brown is expected to serve roughly two-thirds of his sentence in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Along with this case, Brown's criminal history in Minnesota includes two drunken driving convictions and at least nine for driving after his license was canceled.

According to the criminal complaint:

A report of Johnson being run over sent officers to the intersection, where they saw the Minneapolis man on the ground. On residential surveillance video, police saw the SUV as it hit Johnson walking across the intersection.

Police found the SUV the next day and received a 911 call from Brown's girlfriend, who said she saw news coverage of the crash and suspected he was the wanted driver.

She said she arrived home and saw Brown in the SUV, appearing to be intoxicated. Brown admitted to her "that he struck something" with her vehicle.

Brown told police he had been drinking but did not remember hitting Johnson and "did not mean for the incident to happen," the complaint read.