Butterscotch pudding is a summer dessert win

Throughout my childhood years, pudding was a frequent after-dinner treat on Friday nights.
It was on a heavier rotation (along with the occasional bowl of orange Jell-O) throughout the summer months, as there was no escape from the heat and humidity in our non-airconditioned home. My parents made every attempt to not turn the oven on: Stovetop dinners reigned supreme, and pizza was ordered a little more often. Cold, creamy pudding was served two, sometimes three nights a week in July. It was heaven.
Even though our dessert came from a little box, my mom would pull out her fanciest glass cups to serve it. She would layer the chilled pudding with frozen cool whip, and I would watch her make the rows: pudding, cream, pudding, cream. It was the most beautiful sight to my 7-year-old eyes, and I never got tired of watching her assemble it. We ate chocolate pudding most, my mom preferred it, but my dad’s favorite was butterscotch, and once in a while she would make it for him.
At 47 I still love cold, creamy pudding on a hot summer night. July is a good month to pull out all those no-bake treats, because while I now have air conditioning, avoiding the oven is a must on humid days. I haven’t used the trusty box mix in years, instead making it from scratch.
So here is my butterscotch pudding, which I’ll need to bring over to my father. It is rich in flavor, as I use extra vanilla extract and some black strap rum — both complement the brown sugar perfectly.
While pudding and whipped cream is smooth and delicious on its own, I am a big fan of some crunch in my desserts, and have topped things off with candied pecans; the toasted nutty flavor highlights the butterscotch and makes each bite more interesting. Serve things up in your favorite fancy glasses, or eat it directly from the bowl. Either way, your kitchen is cool and your taste buds are happy.
Butterscotch Crumble
Serves 6.
A childhood favorite with a grown up twist. A shot of blackstrap rum and candied pecans add flavor and crunch and complements the sweet butterscotch perfectly. If you don’t want to make the candied pecans, granola also tastes good on the top. From Sarah Kieffer.