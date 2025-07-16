Recipes

Butterscotch pudding is a summer dessert win

This recipe from Sarah Kieffer is a nod to a childhood favorite, but has a dash of rum for added flavor and candied pecans for added crunch.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 3:00PM
This butterscotch pudding recipe is more refined than the childhood standard, with candied pecans and an optional addition of blackstrap rum or bourbon. (Sarah Kieffer/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Throughout my childhood years, pudding was a frequent after-dinner treat on Friday nights.

It was on a heavier rotation (along with the occasional bowl of orange Jell-O) throughout the summer months, as there was no escape from the heat and humidity in our non-airconditioned home. My parents made every attempt to not turn the oven on: Stovetop dinners reigned supreme, and pizza was ordered a little more often. Cold, creamy pudding was served two, sometimes three nights a week in July. It was heaven.

Even though our dessert came from a little box, my mom would pull out her fanciest glass cups to serve it. She would layer the chilled pudding with frozen cool whip, and I would watch her make the rows: pudding, cream, pudding, cream. It was the most beautiful sight to my 7-year-old eyes, and I never got tired of watching her assemble it. We ate chocolate pudding most, my mom preferred it, but my dad’s favorite was butterscotch, and once in a while she would make it for him.

At 47 I still love cold, creamy pudding on a hot summer night. July is a good month to pull out all those no-bake treats, because while I now have air conditioning, avoiding the oven is a must on humid days. I haven’t used the trusty box mix in years, instead making it from scratch.

So here is my butterscotch pudding, which I’ll need to bring over to my father. It is rich in flavor, as I use extra vanilla extract and some black strap rum — both complement the brown sugar perfectly.

While pudding and whipped cream is smooth and delicious on its own, I am a big fan of some crunch in my desserts, and have topped things off with candied pecans; the toasted nutty flavor highlights the butterscotch and makes each bite more interesting. Serve things up in your favorite fancy glasses, or eat it directly from the bowl. Either way, your kitchen is cool and your taste buds are happy.

Butterscotch pudding gets added flavor and crunch from candied pecans. (Sarah Kieffer/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Butterscotch Crumble

Serves 6.

A childhood favorite with a grown up twist. A shot of blackstrap rum and candied pecans add flavor and crunch and complements the sweet butterscotch perfectly. If you don’t want to make the candied pecans, granola also tastes good on the top. From Sarah Kieffer.

For the butterscotch pudding:

  • 4 large egg yolks, at room temperature
    • ½ c. (100 g) granulated sugar
      • ½ c. (100 g) brown sugar
        • 1 tsp. salt
          • ¼ c. (28 g) cornstarch
            • 2 c. (480 g) whole milk
              • 1 c. (240 g) heavy cream
                • 8 tbsp. (1 stick or 113 g) unsalted butter, cut into 1-in. pieces
                  • 1 tbsp. pure vanilla extract
                    • 1 tbsp. blackstrap rum or bourbon, optional

                      For the candied pecans:

                      • ¼ c. (50 g) granulated sugar
                        • 2 tbsp. water
                          • ¼ tsp. salt
                            • 1 c. (140 g) pecans
                              • Whipped cream, for serving

                                Directions

                                For the butterscotch pudding: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the egg yolks on low speed. Slowly add the granulated sugar, followed by the brown sugar and salt. Increase the speed to medium and beat until the mixture is thick and pale, about 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the cornstarch. Turn the mixer to low speed and mix until combined.

                                In a medium, heavy-bottom saucepan over medium heat, heat the milk and cream until just simmering. Remove from heat and transfer to a medium liquid measuring cup with a pourable spout. With the mixer running on low speed, very slowly add the hot milk mixture. Mix until completely combined. Return the mixture to the saucepan.

                                Cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the mixture becomes thick and begins to boil, 6 to 8 minutes. Switch to a whisk and whisk the mixture until it becomes the consistency of pudding and is glossy, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl. Stir in the butter, vanilla and rum, if using. Cover with plastic wrap, making sure the wrap sits directly on top of the pudding (this will help keep it from forming a skin). Place the bowl in the refrigerator until well chilled, at least 4 hours.

                                For the candied pecans: Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

                                In a large skillet over medium heat, stir together the sugar, water and salt. Cook until the sugar begins to melt, then add the pecans, stirring almost constantly, until the pecans are toasted and lightly caramelized. Pour the pecans onto the prepared sheet pan in an even layer and let them cool completely before chopping. Nuts can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

                                To assemble: Divide the pudding in between six ramekins (or other small serving dish) and top with whipped cream and the chopped candied pecans. Serve immediately.

                                Sarah Kieffer is a Minnesota baker, cookbook author and creator of the Vanilla Bean Blog. Follow her on Instagram at @sarah_kieffer.

                                Sarah Kieffer

                                Sarah Kieffer's butterscotch pudding recipe is a summer dessert win

