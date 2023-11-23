Police are investing the shooting death of a man early Thursday in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood.
No arrests have been made, though preliminary information indicates the victim knew the shooter, according a Minneapolis Police news release.
Minneapolis police officers responded at 6:32 a.m. to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of 20th Avenue South.
Police said first responders found a 31-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Emergency medical responders transported him to HCMC, where the man died.
The man's identity has not been released and no other details were available.
