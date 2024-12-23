Late season shoppers wrap up holiday shopping at Mall of America with Christmas, Hanukkah days away

Black Friday data showed the season might be uneven across retailers and shopping centers. Even with Target’s traffic on Black Friday up 17%, it has struggled to compete with Walmart, which has snatched more and more of Target’s core high-income shoppers. After Target missed its sales and earnings expectations during its last quarter, Target said it expected sales for the fourth quarter to be flat compared with last year and announced it was lowering its financial outlook for the rest of the year.