Top seed Mahtomedi broke through late in the first half to defeat fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret's 2-0 in the Class 2A girls' soccer state tournament semifinals Tuesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Zephyrs (18-2-0) had opportunities early but just missed getting their shots on net. They got the game's first goal with 2:43 left in the first half.

Zephyrs sophomore midfielder Aynslea Ulschmid appeared to bump into Red Knights goalkeeper Clara Luger as she gathered in a loose ball. The collision knocked the ball loose and into the net. The referees conferred but did not change the call.

Anabel Hillstrom extended the Zephyrs' lead to 2-0 in the 46th minute by sliding a rebound under Luger. Katelyn Beulke's initial shot went off a Red Knights defender right to Hillstrom.

The Red Knights (14-5-2) were held without a shot on goal in the first half and finished with just one shot in the game.