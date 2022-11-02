As a freshman, Edina forward Lou Ruffien doesn't have a wealth of experience to draw from. No wonder she admits to being nervous when she took a pass just outside goal box with less than 10 minutes left in a scoreless game Wednesday.

"I was shaking a lot," Ruffien said.

Not so much that she wasn't able to come through. She scored on a point-blank shot past Mounds View goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine in the 71st minute, lifting Edina to a 1-0 victory in the Class 3A girls' soccer semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Hornets will play Rosemount in Friday's championship game. It will be the first championship game appearance for Edina (16-4-1) since 2007.

McAlpine had stymied the Hornets before Ruffien's goal, repeatedly making difficult saves. She finished with nine saves.

"Lauren McAlpine kept them in the game," Edina coach Katie Aafedt said. "She was incredible. Lou had to hit the absolute perfect goal to beat her."

Ruffien, who had taken a pass from teammate Grace Pohlidal that put her in prime position, admitted she didn't stop to think about how well the Mounds View keeper had played to that point.

"It was all instinct. I just shot it," Ruffien said.

Edina midfielder Izzy Engle, a Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection, acknowledged that the Hornets were getting edgy, having carried play for so long without a goal.

"It was definitely a relief," Engle said. "Their goalie, she was playing insane. Once it finally came, we could all take a deep breath."

Rosemount 1, Stillwater 0: Shay Payne banged in a deflected crossing pass in the 56th minute for the only goal of the game, giving the Irish a victory in the other semifinal. Rosemount (20-1) registered its 16th shutout victory of the season.

Defending state champion Stillwater fell to 17-3.