Critics’ picks: The 14 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

The vivacious piano woman from Sag Harbor, N.Y., wears many hats: author, podcaster, radio host, recording artist and prodigious purveyor of stride piano. Her “Jazz Inspired” interview program has been on the air for 24 years, currently syndicated and heard on SiriusXM and on KBEM-FM on Mondays. Her guests have been a who’s who of the arts, including Tony Bennett, Robert Redford, Julie Andrews, Chevy Chase, Renee Fleming and Frank Gehry. Carmichael also has featured such Minnesota-rooted musicians as Connie Evingson, Maria Schneider and Mary Louise Knutson. On tour with bassist Neal Miner and guitarist Andy Brown, the well-traveled Carmichael will bring a mix of stride and swing to the Twin Cities before she entertains again on the Queen Mary 2. (7:30 p.m. Sat., the O’Shaughnessy, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $5-$33, etix.com)