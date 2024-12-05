Like cranes, we should follow our inner compass

Talk over, we all troop out to the crane blind, our home sweet home for the next hour and a half. More specifically, it’s a shipping container with a row of viewing windows cut into one side. We’ve been instructed to whisper, so as not to spook the skittish cranes. And as we wait — all 18 of us packed like sardines into our shipping container, whispering among ourselves and taking turns looking through the scopes — I can feel a sense of camaraderie taking over. There’s something special about collective anticipation. All around our little shelter, the calls of the cranes are swirling in the air, but none have landed. Our guide tells us that an initial pair will alight and call to the others. We wait. And then there they are, the first two. Little groups of two, three and four begin to join them. The miracle that happens next takes me right into the world of Aldo Leopold: