Let’s recognize environmental victories when they come

Minnesota has made incredible progress over the last 20 years to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of our electric system and to build in-state renewable electric resources. Electric system emissions are down 54% since 2005. In contrast, we are using more natural gas in our homes and businesses than ever before. Emissions from natural gas end uses have increased by more than 32% from 2005 to 2022. In 2020, greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas end uses in Minnesota exceeded greenhouse gas emissions produced by all in-state electric generation combined. If we are to meet our climate goals, we must get to work to address emissions from natural gas.