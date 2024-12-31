‘Just you?’ She’s learning the art of eating at her favorite restaurants — solo.

I also came to learn that one of the greatest ways to ensure a successful meal was to try and pair my seating choice with my mood. One evening I sidled up to Gus Gus’ bar at 6 p.m. On another night, I chose a bar stool at Bûcheron closer to 7:45 p.m. Both had great food, a lovely staff, and perfectly met my night-out needs, yet by very different means. The latter, occurring slightly after the dinner rush, afforded the bartender the opportunity to engage with me often, revealing that eating earlier or later in the night satisfied any desire for fun banter and conversation.