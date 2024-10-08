Lawsuit says Virginia is illegally purging legitimate voters off the rolls

According to the minutes, the elections office received data about 66 voters who were deemed likely noncitizens. The data came from both the state elections office and from an ''Election Integrity Task Force'' affiliated with the Fairfax County Republican Committee. The county registrar said that the elections office sent notices to all 66, and gave them 14 days to verify their citizenship and eligibility. Of those, 17 responded and were kept on the rolls. The other 49 were removed, and had their names forwarded to the commonwealth's attorney and the Virginia attorney general's office for potential prosecution.