The Latest: World marks victory over Nazis 80 years on

Allied in World War II, Russia and Western European powers are now adversaries as they mark 80 years since the surrender of the Nazis.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has divided the continent anew, and the war and its daily death tolls loom large in victory commemorations and events across Europe.
Moscow is hosting a massive parade Friday — along with the leaders of China, Brazil and many others — meant to project Russian power, after Britain, France and the U.S. held ceremonies Thursday. Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers will gather Friday in Lviv to show support for Ukraine, and European leaders meeting in Oslo are expected to do the same. ___
Putin praises Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, saying ''we are proud of their courage and determination, their spiritual force that always has brought us victory."
Putin was speaking during Friday's military parade. The Russian leader declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire starting Wednesday to coincide with the Victory Day celebrations, but warned that Russian troops will retaliate to any attacks.
Moscow has been reluctant to accept a U.S.-proposed 30-day truce that Ukraine has accepted, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine and Kyiv's mobilization effort, conditions Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected.
Ukrainian authorities reported scores of Russian strikes on Friday that killed at least two people in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and damaged buildings.