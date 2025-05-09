The Latest: World marks victory over Nazis 80 years on

Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, supreme commander of the Allied forces in Europe, actually accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany at 2:41 a.m. local time on May 7, in a ceremony at Reims, France. Although the news leaked out by that evening, the official announcement was delayed until the following day as U.S., Britain and France tried to work out differences with the Soviet Union, which felt the surrender didn't recognize the sacrifices its troops had made in securing victory.