Kyle Larson crashes out of Indy 500 near the midway point, ending his second bid for 'the Double'

The early ouster at least gave Larson plenty of time to make the trip to North Carolina for the Cup Series race on Sunday night, where he will start on the outside of the front row. If he had made it to the finish in Indianapolis, he would have faced a tight window to make the 550-mile trip because of the rain delay, which soaked up most of the 45-minute buffer that his NASCAR team Hendrick Motorsports and IndyCar team Arrow McLaren projected for him.