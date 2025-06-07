What’s the point? It’s the annual sharpening of the giant pencil on Lake of the Isles

People from as far as California, Georgia and Maryland packed a Minneapolis lawn Saturday to watch men sharpen a giant pencil.
It was the fourth annual sharpening, a free event in the yard of a historic Lake of the Isles house that has grown into a popular community spectacle.
More than 2,000 people gathered at the 20-foot No. 2 pencil, fashioned from the remains of an ancient bur oak that blew down in 2017. The crowd spilled into Lake of the Isles Parkway, stopping traffic for more than an hour.
Saturday’s event also coincided with Prince’s 67th birthday, prompting organizers to pass out purple pencils and play music from the Purple One’s catalog.
A DJ played music as children wearing hats shaped like pencils sat atop their parents’ shoulders. People ate ice cream and hoisted signs reading, “Yay Pencils!”
And nine people, each dressed as a No. 2 pencil, danced in rhythm to Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” before sparking purple smoke bombs.
“I might have seen one [video] after last year’s sharpening. I was like, ‘That’s the most ridiculous, hilarious thing I’ve ever seen. I’ve got to go,’” said Matthew St. Ores, 25.
“Look at how many people are here together,” he said. “There’s so many things to be mad about and hate your neighbor for, so this is great to come together and appreciate something as ridiculous as a pencil sharpening.”