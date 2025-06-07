What’s the point? It’s the annual sharpening of the giant pencil on Lake of the Isles

News & Politics

More than 2,000 people attended Saturday’s celebration, which included music, food and dance routines.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 7, 2025 at 9:46PM
John Daugherty and Curtis Ingvoldstad, left to right, rotate the sharpener on the tip of the pencil sculpture during the fourth annual Lake of the Isles pencil sharpening in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

People from as far as California, Georgia and Maryland packed a Minneapolis lawn Saturday to watch men sharpen a giant pencil.

It was the fourth annual sharpening, a free event in the yard of a historic Lake of the Isles house that has grown into a popular community spectacle.

More than 2,000 people gathered at the 20-foot No. 2 pencil, fashioned from the remains of an ancient bur oak that blew down in 2017. The crowd spilled into Lake of the Isles Parkway, stopping traffic for more than an hour.

Saturday’s event also coincided with Prince’s 67th birthday, prompting organizers to pass out purple pencils and play music from the Purple One’s catalog.

A DJ played music as children wearing hats shaped like pencils sat atop their parents’ shoulders. People ate ice cream and hoisted signs reading, “Yay Pencils!”

And nine people, each dressed as a No. 2 pencil, danced in rhythm to Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” before sparking purple smoke bombs.

“I might have seen one [video] after last year’s sharpening. I was like, ‘That’s the most ridiculous, hilarious thing I’ve ever seen. I’ve got to go,’” said Matthew St. Ores, 25.

“Look at how many people are here together,” he said. “There’s so many things to be mad about and hate your neighbor for, so this is great to come together and appreciate something as ridiculous as a pencil sharpening.”

Artist Curtis Ingvoldstad sculpted the giant pencil in 2022 after high winds damaged the oak near the historic Bull Higgins house. Instead of discarding the wood, the hosts shaped it into a piece of art that everyone can identify with.

Mallory Snyder, 38, attended the event for the first time Saturday, along with her daughter and grandparents.

“It just seemed really lighthearted — the ceremony of the sharpening and whatnot. And having kids, we thought it would be a fun thing for them to do too,” Snyder said.

“It’s just great that someone’s trying to do something like this in the community, to have things that are free and open and inclusive of everybody,” she said.

