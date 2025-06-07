Milam, Pearson hit grand slams in LSU's 16-9 victory over West Virginia in super regional opener

BATON ROUGE, La. — Steven Milam and Josh Pearson both hit grand slams, Derek Curiel drove in five runs, and LSU rolled over West Virginia 16-9 on Saturday in the opening game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.
Milam's grand slam highlighted a seven-run fifth inning and Pearson's slam capped a six-run sixth that gave the Tigers a 16-5 lead.
Curiel had a three-run home run off starter Griffin Kirn (5-3) in the fourth, an RBI single in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
LSU's 16 runs came on only eight hits but the Tigers took advantage of eight walks and one West Virginia error.
The Mountaineers got two-run home runs from Gavin Kelly in the seventh and Kyle West in the ninth.
LSU starter Kade Anderson (10-1) got the win although he allowed seven runs, six earned, in seven innings.
Game 2 is Sunday. LSU (47-15) is one win away from advancing to the College World Series for the second time in three years.
LSU has 19 previous appearances in the College World Series with seven championships.