Brewers' Brandon Woodruff remains upbeat as he deals with one more obstacle in his comeback

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff is putting the best possible spin on the latest setback in his attempted comeback.
Woodruff was on the verge of pitching in the majors for the first time since September 2023 when he was struck in the throwing elbow by a line drive with a 108-mph exit velocity during a rehabilitation appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville. That left the two-time All-Star with a bruised elbow that will delay his return once more.
''That's life, you know?'' Woodruff said Saturday before the Brewers' game against the San Diego Padres. "I could have been walking down the street and broke my ankle walking off the sidewalk or something. It's about putting everything in perspective. I was lucky that I got away with what I got away with.''
Woodruff, who missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury, isn't putting a timeline on when he could return from this latest issue. He noted that he's waiting for the swelling to go down before he begins throwing again.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy mentioned the possibility that Woodruff could start throwing again early next week and could have a bullpen session by at least June 17. The next step after that likely would involve throwing live batting practice and one more rehabilitation assignment.
''The one thing we don't want, for himself and for us both, we don't want this to turn into where we're rushing him back in any way, shape or form, right?'' Murphy said.
Woodruff, 32, is grateful that testing revealed only had a bruise. He realizes it could have been a much more serious injury.
''It hit me in a spot where it didn't cause any damage,'' Woodruff said ''I didn't know that in the moment. My biggest fear was that it was going to be broken and likely cost me the rest of the season.''