Karl-Anthony Towns joined the list of Timberwolves in the NBA's COVID health and safety protocols, the team announced Thursday.

Towns and McKinley Wright, the Champlin Park alumnus who spent most of the season with Iowa of the G-League, became the sixth and seventh members of the Wolves in the protocols ahead of the team's matchup in Utah.

The Wolves were down four starters against the Jazz with Patrick Beverley, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards also in the protocols. Reserves Josh Okogie and Taurean Prince have also missed the last few games in the protocols.

The Wolves have three days off after Thursday's game and they could use it, as more players have joined the protocols before each of their last four games. The good news for the Wolves is that before their next game Monday at home, Edwards and Prince will have served the league-mandated 10 days in quarantine following their first positive test and could return.

Other players are eligible to return after they have been in quarantine 10 days or return two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

Towns, who said family members died because of the virus — including his mother, Jacqueline, missed 13 games last season after he contracted COVID-19. He said recently he received his booster shot in addition to being vaccinated last season.

Shortly after the Timberwolves issued their pre-game injury report, Towns tweeted that he couldn't catch a break. He also posted to his Instagram yesterday a partnership with Cue, the NBA's official COVID home test.