A Timberwolves game this season has tended to read like a flow chart.

Did the Wolves win?

Draw an arrow to the next question: Did D'Angelo Russell play?

Answer: No. Arrow points to no, the Wolves did not win.

Answer points to yes. Arrow splits to two questions: Did Russell shoot the ball well? Answer is yes, and arrow points to yes the Wolves won. Answer is no, and the arrow points to points to no the Wolves did not win.

Got it?

Maybe that's an overly complicated way to describe a phenomenon that can't be ignored more than one-third of the way into this season. It was on display again in Tuesday's loss to Dallas, which I mentioned on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Here are the splits:

*The Wolves are 0-5 in games Russell has missed this season. All five losses were by double-digits. All five losses were at Target Center. And the Wolves gave up an average of 122 points in those games.

*The Wolves are 15-11 in games Russell has played this season. In those 15 victories, Russell is averaging 20.8 points and shooting 38.6% from three-point range. In those 11 losses, Russell is averaging 15.8 points and is shooting 25% from three-point range.

Other factors certainly have been relevant in specific games, but Russell undeniably has been the X-factor for the Wolves this season. Most shockingly based on his reputation: Russell has been a defensive catalyst. Of NBA players who have started at least 20 games this season, Russell has third-best defensive rating in the entire league (per NBA.com).

When he combines that with shot-making — as he did in going a combined 14 for 31 from three-point range (45.2%) during the recent Wolves' four-game winning streak — it is a potent combination. When the shots aren't falling, as was the case Tuesday when Russell kept firing away but went just 1 for 11 from deep as the streak came to an end, the Wolves tend to lose.

Again: It's not a revelation that teams fare better when their best players make shots and are on the court. But the splits for Russell are so striking this year that they can't be ignored.