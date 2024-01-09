Justin Sutherland has announced he will no longer be associated with Handsome Hog, the St. Paul restaurant that's been synonymous with the chef as his profile has raised from local chef to nationally known television personality.

"It's hard and definitely emotional," said Sutherland. "Hog was my baby, but all good things come to an end."

Opened in 2016 by St. Paul's Madison Restaurant Group, Sutherland was Handsome Hog's initial executive chef. The restaurant quickly gained a following for his Southern-style menu that Sutherland would soon become famous for.

The restaurant's ownership says nothing has changed at the Cathedral Hill eatery, where Matt Green has been executive chef for three years.

"If he [Sutherland] is happy and doing well, we want the best for him," said Carol March of Madison Restaurant Group. "And we don't know that we wouldn't work together in the future."

As for the timing of this announcement, Sutherland said, "It's about starting the year off fresh. I want to focus on the restaurant group I've started with my dad."

Now an Emmy Award-winning television personality for his web series "Taste the Culture," Sutherland says he's hard at work with other projects, including upcoming media appearances, shopping around television pilots and his Northern Soul and Big E restaurant concepts. He's also the co-host of TruTV's "Fast Foodies," and a regular guest on reality cooking competitions.

Madison Restaurant Group also owns and operates the seasonal Ox Cart in Lowertown, Gray Duck in downtown St. Paul and the currently closed Noyes & Cutler/Public space.

Sutherland's Northern Soul has operated seasonally inside Uptown Ties and at Grandview Lodge in Nisswa. It also recently opened an outpost at Terminal 1 at the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, where it's managed by Delaware North. Big E has locations on Grand Avenue in St. Paul and Portland, Ore.