Over the weekend, the Daytime Emmy Awards gave St. Paul's Justin Sutherland his first Emmy win. Sutherland took home the statue for Outstanding Culinary Host for his series "Taste the Culture," where the Northern Soul and Handsome Hog chef travels the globe to share "BIPOC stories in the food space."

Sutherland had some stiff competition; other contenders were Food Network luminaries Kardea Brown, Ina Garten and Guy Fieri as well as Emeril Lagasse and fellow Twin Citian Andrew Zimmern, whose "Family Dinner" airs on Magnolia Network.

Since winning the Food Network's "Iron Chef America" and competing on Bravo's "Top Chef," Sutherland has been a fixture on television, including appearances as a judge on "Chopped" and co-hosting "Fast Foodies" on TruTV. This was "Taste the Culture's" first season. It was filmed for TruTV, and episodes are available on YouTube.

Sutherland rose to local culinary prominence in the kitchen of Handsome Hog in St. Paul, which serves Southern-inspired recipes — many of which can be found in his recent cookbook "Northern Soul." Along with a cookbook came the Northern Soul restaurant concept, which has locations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Uptown Ties Rooftop & Lounge and the seasonal Preserve at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa, Minn. He also has an egg-centric sandwich chain called Big E's, which opened its first Minnesota location on St. Paul's Grand Avenue this year.

A boating accident in 2022 nearly cut his career short after injuries were so severe there was concern he might not be able to comfortably hold a knife again. Sutherland has openly shared his journey of rehab and surgeries through social media.

Bring on the jerk chicken: Pimento Jamaican Kitchen has opened another St. Paul location.

A taste of Island spice opens in downtown St. Paul this week

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen is now open in the former Taco Libre at 354 Wabasha St. in downtown St. Paul, the city's second outpost of Tomme Beevas' jerk-centric restaurant. Other locations include Eat Street and on the shore of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, and inside Keg and Case food hall in St. Paul. On the menu are jerk chicken, coconut rice and sweet plantain bowls that can be amped up with sauces like Kill Dem Wid It or the milder Minnesota Nice. Look for the eatery to open at 11 a.m. daily through late night — until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursdays, 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. Sundays.

The tuna smash burger will be available at Coastal Seafoods’ new St. Paul restaurant.

Newest Coastal Seafoods has a restaurant, too

A new Coastal Seafoods (286 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul) opens this week in St. Paul, an expanded location just down the street from where its smaller strip mall outpost has been. The cases will be stocked with an array of fresh and frozen seafood, there's a live lobster tank up front and a lounge area. Expanded retail space for specialty food products means stocking stuffers of gourmet tinned fish or an oyster shucking kit are available for last-minute shoppers.

In January, they'll open Coastal Dive Bar and Oyster Palace, which will expand the menu already offered at the Minneapolis location. Expect lobster rolls, tuna smash burgers, fish and chips and more. As the name suggests, there also will be a bar serving cocktails, beer and canned wines.

While no exact opening date has been announced, we're told it's "coming soon."

Italian restaurant moving into former BW3

In one last bit of St. Paul excitement, the Italian restaurant Andiamo is opening at 80 N. Snelling Av., a former Buffalo Wild Wings. The menu lists some saucy pastas: spaghetti, penne and more, along with a few pizzas and an all-you-can-eat soup and salad lunch combo. It joins two other locations, in Eagan and Woodbury.

Twin Spirits Distillery is closing its taproom

Michelle Winchester has announced that Dec. 30 will be the final night for the taproom at Twin Spirits Distillery (2931 Central Av. NE., Mpls., twinspirits.us). The distillery, often billed as the state's first woman-owned distillery, opened in 2016. In November, Winchester disclosed that the business was for sale, and now we know the final night to toast the good times held at this Northeast spirit maker.