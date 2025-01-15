The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

6. Lissie: Hats off to all the Minnesota artists who play residency gigs to fill the void in January, but extra kudos should go to this Iowa rocker for coming up from an at least slightly warmer southern climate to do it. The “When I’m Alone” singer — who brought more attention to her rich, Stevie Nicks-ian song catalog with a role on the Netflix series “Loudermilk” — has played January shows at the Parkway for several years now since her backing band is based in the Twin Cities. This year, she’s mixing up the timing and formats more with two shows over two weekends, starting with a full-band gig this Saturday with Trash Date opening and then a solo set Sunday. Next weekend, she’s doing another one with the whole crew on Jan. 25, then a stripped-down trio set on Jan. 26 with pal Chris Koza warming up. (7:30 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $29-$49, sold out this Sat., theparkwaytheater.com).