It’s the spruce top cutter vs. the game warden in a ‘head-butting battle’ in North Woods

Buschman looks for areas where the spruce is mostly short, in the 9- to 15-foot range. He’ll snip off the top 2 to 3 feet. He’ll spend several hours or days in a good location, cutting and tying the tops into the bundles of 10 buyers prefer. Years ago, he would sometimes have help from his brother or friends. Mostly, he’s been on his own. In some seasons, he would use his black ATV — a three-wheeler — and a makeshift trailer with a bed-frame propped up as one of the sides to haul the tops from the woods. Other years, he goes by bicycle and on foot into the bogs and drags the tops out with a sled.