Amid rise in theft of holiday ‘decorative materials,’ Minnesotan charged in illegal harvest of spruce tops

In Saginaw, Minn., commercial vehicle inspectors noticed a box truck as much as 3,000 pounds overweight during a routine check Oct. 30. The truck was stuffed with spruce tops from 2 to 6 feet along with white pine boughs. Officials contacted conservation officer Derek Peterlin, who said the goods were bought from multiple sellers but were acquired illegally. The materials were en route to a Michigan business, which didn’t have a Minnesota buyer’s license.