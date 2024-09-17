Is your city asking you to vote on a sales tax hike this election? These Twin Cities suburbs are.

Voters will see three questions asking them to approve 0.5% sales and use taxes to fund up to $65 million in park and recreation projects. City leaders hope to bring in $45 million to build a new community center that includes gyms and sports courts, an indoor walking track, meetings rooms and other spaces. They’re seeking $9 million to help update Veterans Park, including replacing the pool liner and basin, upgrading the ice arena and resurfacing trails, among other projects. They also hope to build a new $26 million educational facility at the Wood Lake Nature Center, a project that would also be covered with state and federal funds. More information can be found at www.ourlegacyourfuture.org.