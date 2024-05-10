State investigators on Friday identified the woman they say pointed a gun at St. Paul police officers Monday before they fatally shot her.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Pepsi Lee Heinl, 41, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times died of multiple gunshot wounds after officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East for what police described as "a suicide in progress."

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has identified three St. Paul police officers who used force during this incident. They are all on critical incident leave.

Chiking Chazonkhueze fired his department handgun. He has three-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience.

Chee Lao fired his department handgun. He has three months of law enforcement experience.

Yengkong Lor fired his department handgun. He has three years of law enforcement experience.

According to the preliminary investigation according to the BCA: St. Paul police officers responded to a home on reports of a suicidal woman. When they arrived, the woman's mother called them into a back room of the home. There they saw Heinl sitting on the floor and asked her if she needed help. She rapidly reached under a blanket, pulled out a handgun, stood up and pointed it at the officers. Chazonkhueze, Lao and Lor fired their handguns at her, striking her multiple times. The officers attempted to provide life-saving care but Heinl died at the scene.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and cartridge casings at the scene. The officers were wearing body cameras that captured the incident. BCA agents are reviewing the video as part of their active investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for review.



