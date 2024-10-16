Idaho will begin using deep veins as backup for lethal injection executions, officials say

Many states, including Texas and Oklahoma, do not allow execution witnesses to see the insertion of IVs or central venous catheters, carrying out the procedures in areas that are hidden from view. In Idaho, the process of establishing an IV line or central venous catheter must be publicly witnessed because the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that it is a critical part of an execution. The federal appellate court made the ruling after The Associated Press and other news organizations in the state sued for increased witness access.