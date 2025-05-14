Man found shot in alley adds to recent surge of homicides in Minneapolis

The surge in Minneapolis homicides continued early Wednesday, when a man was found in an alley shot to death, officials said.
Officers were dispatched about 1:50 a.m. to the area of E. Lake Street and 17th Avenue S. on a report of gunshots heard about 20 minutes earlier, police said.
The officers arrived and saw a man in his late 20s down in the alley with a gunshot wound, according to police.
Emergency medical responders took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead, police said. Officials have yet to release his identity.
No arrests have been announced.
“This man was left for dead in an alley,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “We cannot, and will not, stand by and tolerate this kind of violence in our city.”
There have been 21 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, with 11 of them occurring within the past 2½ weeks, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares with 22 homicides in the city at this time last year.