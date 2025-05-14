Duluth

Where are the Minnesota wildfires? See maps where three fires are growing in Arrowhead region

May 14, 2025
A map thumbnail of the May 14 status of three wildfires in northern Minnesota.
A map thumbnail of the May 14 status of three wildfires in northern Minnesota.

The Camp House, Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw fires continue to spread as teams prepare for another day of firefighting.

By Mark Boswell and

C.J. Sinner

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Three wildfires in northern Minnesota’s Arrowhead region have grown quickly from a few hundred acres to several thousand, with new evacuations and reports of destroyed buildings increasing by the day.

Red flag weather warnings, signaling conditions are ripe for fires to spread quickly and grow out of control, were in effect across dozens of Minnesota counties.

Here’s the latest information on the fire perimeters as of about 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 14.

Fire growth detail since May 12

The two largest fires — the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires — have grown substantially since the first information on the perimeters was released on Sunday.

