How a worm perpetuated wildfires in northern Minnesota

Wildfires are burning through thousands of acres of forest in Northern Minnesota damaging buildings and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.
The yet-to-be-contained Camp House fire, Jenkins Creek fire and Munger Shaw fire have a small accomplice to thank for their continued destruction: spruce budworms, a well-known pest that has terrorized Minnesota forests for at least half a century, killing trees and making them more susceptible to fire.
The fires’ other helper? Humans.
“Spruce budworm’s largest impact, in my opinion, is that it can help perpetuate dense stands of balsam fir on the landscape that are fire prone,” said Mike Reinikainen, a silviculture program consultant with the state’s Department of Natural Resources’ forestry division.
Much of the area was infected by spruce budworms, whose infestations worsened the Greenwood fire near Isabella, Minn. in 2021.
What is a spruce budworm?
The spruce budworm is a forest caterpillar that feeds on tree leaves until they are able to transform into a moth. Those moths lay around 10 egg masses, which can hold more than one budworm, before dying within a year. The worms are a crucial food source for predators like the Cape May warbler and purple finch, and they often drop balsam fir seedlings that help repopulate forests.
After they hatch, spruce budworms larvae can defoliate mature trees like balsam fir and spruce until they are killed.
Humans’ work to suppress fires may have also exacerbated the budworms’ growth, according to the DNR’s 2024 Forest Health Annual Report. Stopping natural fires allows fir and spruce forests to grow older and denser, which means more food for budworms.