Three wildfires break out in northern Minnesota. Here’s what you need to know.

Three wildfires continue to burn and grow across St. Louis County north of Duluth, where more than 40 buildings have been destroyed.
A red-flag warning was in effect across 65 counties in Minnesota Tuesday morning as hot, dry and windy weather create conditions favorable for wildfires.
A red-flag warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control.
Here is what you need to know about the fires:
Walz activates National Guard
Gov. Tim Walz on Monday activated the National Guard to provide emergency assistance as crew fight the Camp House, Jenkins Creek and the Munger Shaw fires. Aircraft, including 2 Fire Boss single engine water scooping planes and 2 CL-415 super scooper planes along with helicopters, have been dropping water on fires in an effort to slow the spread and protect private property, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Three wildfires break out
The Camp House Fire near Brimson, Minn., was reported Sunday afternoon. In the hours that followed, the blaze has grown to more than 1,250 acres. The fire is burning in mixed forest vegetation with a large quantity of spruce budworm infested forest stands.
The Jennings Creek Fire was detected Monday and has grown to more than 1,500 acres in a remote area of the Superior National Forest south of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., according to Inciweb, a fire tracking website.
The fire growth has been to the north and slight northeast in an area north of County Road 16, east of County Road 110, and west of Cadotte Lake, Forest Service said.