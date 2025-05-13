Greater Minnesota

Three wildfires break out in northern Minnesota. Here’s what you need to know.

St. Louis County is currently evacuating residents near the Camp House fire.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 12:39PM
Wildfire smoke rises over George Lake about an hour north of Duluth Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Brad Nelson)

Three wildfires continue to burn and grow across St. Louis County north of Duluth, where more than 40 buildings have been destroyed.

A red-flag warning was in effect across 65 counties in Minnesota Tuesday morning as hot, dry and windy weather create conditions favorable for wildfires.

A red-flag warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control.

Here is what you need to know about the fires:

Walz activates National Guard

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday activated the National Guard to provide emergency assistance as crew fight the Camp House, Jenkins Creek and the Munger Shaw fires. Aircraft, including 2 Fire Boss single engine water scooping planes and 2 CL-415 super scooper planes along with helicopters, have been dropping water on fires in an effort to slow the spread and protect private property, the U.S. Forest Service said.

An aerial photo of the Camp House Fire taken by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources air attack plane on May 11, 2025. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

Three wildfires break out

The Camp House Fire near Brimson, Minn., was reported Sunday afternoon. In the hours that followed, the blaze has grown to more than 1,250 acres. The fire is burning in mixed forest vegetation with a large quantity of spruce budworm infested forest stands.

The Jennings Creek Fire was detected Monday and has grown to more than 1,500 acres in a remote area of the Superior National Forest south of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., according to Inciweb, a fire tracking website.

The fire growth has been to the north and slight northeast in an area north of County Road 16, east of County Road 110, and west of Cadotte Lake, Forest Service said.

A third fire near Cotton called the Munger Shaw blaze was also reported Monday. The fire was south of Three Lakes Road.

Officials order evacuations

St. Louis County is evacuating residents near the Camp House fire.

Anybody in an area between Indian lake to Breda lake are to evacuate to the south for their safety, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said. Evacuees can go to the Friedenberg Township community center at 5104 Fish Lake Road as a temporary evacuation collection point.

Late Monday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said more than 40 structures had been destroyed in the fire.

Residents near the Munger Shaw fire in the eastern half of Cotton Township including along Morley Beach Road, Elde Road and surrounding areas “should evacuate,” the St. Louis County Sheriff said. An evacuation center is being established at the Cotton town hall.

The Forest Service said the Cadotte Lake Campground was also evacuated because of its proximity to the Camp House and Jenkins Creek fires.

How did the fires start?

The cause of the three fires have not been determined, according to Inciweb.

What happens now?

Fire suppression efforts will continue Tuesday. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were to give an update at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather will remain hot and dry Tuesday and Wednesday meaning “Critical Fire Danger” will remain in place. A chance of storms on Thursday could bring some relief, the National Weather Service said.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

