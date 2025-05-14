Live Nation offers $30 ticket for select summer concerts

While tariffs are driving up the prices of just about everything, Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, is offering a $30 ticket for some of its summer shows.
Included are gigs at the Somerset Amphitheater by Halsey (June 20); the Summer of Loud featuring Parkway Drive and Skillswitch Engage (July 11); $uicideboy$ (Aug. 15), and Hardy (Aug. 16). The venue is about an hour’s drive away in Somerset, Wis.
Those are the specific Twin Cities area concerts announced by Live Nation but its website teases dozens of big names for shows around the country including Willie Nelson, James Taylor, Neil Young, Luke Bryan, Cyndi Lauper, Rod Stewart, Dierks Bentley, Simple Minds, Leon Bridges, Alabama Shakes, Kesha and Tedeschi Trucks Band.
Live Nation’s announcement says more than 1,000 concerts are part of the $30 program. The promoter has done a similar offer in the recent past.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 but, of course, there is a presale — for T-Mobile customers and Rakuten members, starting on May 20.
There are a limited number of $30 tickets available. Fees are included but taxes will be added.
For details, go to LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer.