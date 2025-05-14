Music

Live Nation offers $30 ticket for select summer concerts

Shows by Halsey, Hardy and $uicideboy$ in Somerset, Wis. are on the long list.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 7:00PM
Halsey will be part of Live Nation's $30 ticket offer this summer. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

While tariffs are driving up the prices of just about everything, Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter, is offering a $30 ticket for some of its summer shows.

Included are gigs at the Somerset Amphitheater by Halsey (June 20); the Summer of Loud featuring Parkway Drive and Skillswitch Engage (July 11); $uicideboy$ (Aug. 15), and Hardy (Aug. 16). The venue is about an hour’s drive away in Somerset, Wis.

Those are the specific Twin Cities area concerts announced by Live Nation but its website teases dozens of big names for shows around the country including Willie Nelson, James Taylor, Neil Young, Luke Bryan, Cyndi Lauper, Rod Stewart, Dierks Bentley, Simple Minds, Leon Bridges, Alabama Shakes, Kesha and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Live Nation’s announcement says more than 1,000 concerts are part of the $30 program. The promoter has done a similar offer in the recent past.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 but, of course, there is a presale — for T-Mobile customers and Rakuten members, starting on May 20.

There are a limited number of $30 tickets available. Fees are included but taxes will be added.

For details, go to LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Live Nation offers $30 ticket for select summer concerts

card image

Shows by Halsey, Hardy and $uicideboy$ in Somerset, Wis. are on the long list.

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

card image

Music

Review: Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour isn’t as awful as the internet makes it out to be

Staff headshot
Chris Riemenschneider
card image