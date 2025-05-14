St. Paul City Council will vote today on changes to Highland Bridge property tax agreements

St. Paul’s City Council will vote Wednesday on changes to development agreements for the former Ford plant site, which could mean a lower tax bill for the developers while construction stalls.
Ryan Cos., the Minneapolis-based developer responsible for turning the former factory into St. Paul’s newest neighborhood, says its tax bill is hampering progress. The company wants to restructure its tax payments to St. Paul, and is asking for a lower “minimum assessed value” on about a third of Highland Bridge parcels, which could result in lower tax bills for the as-yet-unbuilt properties.
“Those assessment minimums place a tax burden on the properties, without an offsetting income source,” St. Paul’s Planning and Economic Development Director NicolleNewton told the council last week.
Some council members said they were frustrated with Ryan’s request, especially after the company sought approval this year for a smaller-than-promised building on a prominent block at Cretin Avenue and Ford Parkway.
“Time and time again, this site comes forward asking for changes and tweaks and exceptions,” said Council Vice President HwaJeong Kim.
A Ryan spokesperson said the company would not comment on the development.
Council President Rebecca Noecker said she is still trying to understand the potential budget impact to St. Paul and the city’s taxpayers. The developer could pay more than the minimum, if Ramsey County assessors decide the value of the unbuilt parcels exceeds the minimum. Or, on the other end of the spectrum, it’s possible developers could walk away from the site and St. Paul would not get any tax revenue.
The city and Ryan had initially agreed that the minimum assessed value of the property would step up over time, as an incentive for Ryan and other developers to get construction moving.