Portions of I-494, Hwy. 100 in metro to be closed this weekend

Portions of two heavily traveled highways will be closed this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation takes down bridges.
In the west metro, both directions of Hwy. 100 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday between Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Edina and I-394 in Golden Valley.
Crews will be taking down the 50th Street bridge over Hwy. 100. Drivers will be directed to use Hwy. 62, Hwy. 169 and I-394 to bypass the closure.
In the southeast metro, I-494 will be closed in both directions between Blaine Avenue and Babcock Trail from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will demolish the southbound Hwy. 52 bridge over I-494.
Motorists traveling westbound on I-494 will use northbound Hwy. 52 to Mendota Road to southbound Hwy. 52 to westbound I-494 as a detour.
Motorists traveling on eastbound I-494 will use southbound Hwy. 52 to eastbound 70th Street to northbound Hwy. 52 to eastbound I-494 as a detour.
When the freeway opens Monday morning, ramps from westbound I-494 to southbound Hwy. 52 and southbound Hwy. 52 to eastbound I-494 ramps will remain closed through July 22.
This weekend’s closure are weather dependent and subject to change, MnDOT said.