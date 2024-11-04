Oprah Winfrey, President Biden, VP Harris, Paul McCartney and more pay tribute to Quincy Jones

— "My beloved Q. The world's beloved Q. The one and only Quincy Jones ''discovered'' me for ''The Color Purple'' movie in 1985. My life changed forever for the better after meeting him. I had never experienced, nor have since, anyone who's heart was so filled with love. He walked around with his heart wide open, and he treated everybody as if they were the most important person he'd ever met. He was the Light. No shadows. He was love lived out loud in human form and he was the first person I ever loved unconditionally. That's how we signed all our notes to each other, ''Unconditionally…'' Oprah Winfrey on Instagram.