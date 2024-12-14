How to visit Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The doors of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris have reopened to the public after a fire engulfed the beloved structure five years ago.
By Lindsey Tramuta
The damage required painstaking restoration and rebuilding. But eight restored bells in the northern belfry have begun ringing in preparation for Notre Dame’s grand return, which brings with it many new features. Visitors will discover an interior with pristine limestone walls, contemporary liturgical furnishings, restored religious masterworks from the 17th and 18th centuries, and a brand-new cedar reliquary for the crown of thorns, a relic believed to have been used in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Despite President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to reopening the 860-year-old Gothic building within five years, reaching this point wasn’t easy, said Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, Notre Dame’s rector. The challenge was met with nearly 2,000 workers and artisans, hundreds of thousands of donations, and a little bit of faith.
“If we remain united and mobilized around a common goal, we are capable of achieving the impossible,” Ribadeau Dumas said.
Before the fire, the cathedral regularly clocked 12 million visitors annually. Now more than 40,000 people are expected daily. While visiting the cathedral remains free of charge, reservations must be made online in advance.
Given the enthusiasm around the unveiling and the expected surge in visitors, it is strongly encouraged to plan ahead when visiting.
Making a reservation
For those wishing to visit during the reopening and other times going forward, the diocese has introduced a free online reservation system on the official cathedral website and on a free mobile app. The Notre-Dame de Paris app, available for iPhone and Android, will allow visitors and worshippers to book their slots and download five self-guided thematic tours.
Bookings can only be made starting two days before the visit, or one day prior or the day of a visit. Guests will be asked to arrive five minutes ahead of their time slot and present their reservation confirmation and a form of identification.
While there will be a line for visitors without reservations, Father Olivier Scache, the vice rector, warns that the wait time could climb to two to three hours. (The number of visitors allowed inside at any given time will be limited to 2,700.) Once inside, guests will be permitted to take their time.
Still can’t get in? Consider joining one of the free, hourlong guided tours of Notre Dame’s exterior that begin in the cathedral square, offered by volunteers (in English, multiple times a week).
Who can visit?
Initially, individuals and families only. Religious pilgrims will be welcomed beginning in February, followed by tour groups, accompanied by a lecturer or on their own, in June. Preregistration will be required.
Expect an updated visitor journey
A significant change to your visit is where you start: Instead of beginning at the Ste.-Anne Portal, visitors will now enter through the central Portal of the Last Judgment. Once inside, they will stroll north to south (left to right) via the Alley of Promise, an aisle that leads through seven chapels highlighting the witnesses of the Old Testament. To reach the other side of the nave, visitors will pass through Pentecost Alley, the south aisle that will feature six new contemporary stained-glass windows, to be installed by 2026.
A year of concerts and ongoing renovations
In addition to the reopening, there are other ways for visitors to immerse themselves in all things Notre Dame.
A holiday market featuring artisanal crafts will occupy the René Viviani Square, across the street from the cathedral, through Dec. 25, and the Musée de Cluny has an exhibition, through March 16, on the medieval sculptures of Notre Dame.
But the cathedral’s return will be celebrated throughout the year, with the Notre-Dame choir’s concert series, featuring nearly 50 performances, including 20 international soloists, guest orchestras and choirs, and recitals on the grand organ.
Other special events will take place as renovations continue until 2028, at which point the facade’s restoration is expected to be complete, along with a new visitor center. Additionally, some 150 new trees, spacious lawns and a covered promenade will turn the public spaces surrounding the cathedral into a cool respite.
