How to visit Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

A significant change to your visit is where you start: Instead of beginning at the Ste.-Anne Portal, visitors will now enter through the central Portal of the Last Judgment. Once inside, they will stroll north to south (left to right) via the Alley of Promise, an aisle that leads through seven chapels highlighting the witnesses of the Old Testament. To reach the other side of the nave, visitors will pass through Pentecost Alley, the south aisle that will feature six new contemporary stained-glass windows, to be installed by 2026.