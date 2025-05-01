News & Politics

Trump plans to fire national security adviser Michael Waltz, officials say

A current and former U.S. official spoke on the condition of anonymity to share a personnel move that has not been announced.

The Washington Post
May 1, 2025 at 3:40PM
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

President Donald Trump plans to replace national security adviser Michael Waltz, according to a current and former U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share a personnel move that has not been announced.

Waltz infuriated Trump after he mistakenly included a journalist on a Signal group chat discussing highly sensitive attack plans against Houthi militants.

The former Florida congressman also fell out of favor with Trump’s Cabinet members with his shifting explanations for how the incident took part, including that the contact information from the journalist, Atlantic magazine editor in chief Jeff Goldberg, got “sucked in” to his phone and that he never met or spoke with Goldberg before, claims Goldberg denied.

Waltz’s anticipated exit marks the first major upheaval among Trump’s top national security staff.

John Hudson

The Washington Post

